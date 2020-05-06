Live on the Levee 2020 canceled

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The upcoming Live on the Levee in Charleston has been canceled for summer 2020.

City of Charleston announced Wednesday that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this summer’s Live on the Levee season has been cancelled.

“Thousands of people look forward to Live on the Levee each year. It’s a time that we gather with friends and family and celebrate our City’s vibrant music and food scenes,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Unfortunately, the threat of COVID-19 is too great to allow us to move forward with this year’s concert series. However, we will continue to think of creative, and safe ways to bring entertainment to our City.”

The City is currently working on a plan to host a socially distant Fourth of July celebration, as well as other ideas to bring safe entertainment to Charleston. All plans will be made in consultation with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and will follow the guidance of the Governor’s Office and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories