KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The upcoming Live on the Levee in Charleston has been canceled for summer 2020.
City of Charleston announced Wednesday that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this summer’s Live on the Levee season has been cancelled.
“Thousands of people look forward to Live on the Levee each year. It’s a time that we gather with friends and family and celebrate our City’s vibrant music and food scenes,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Unfortunately, the threat of COVID-19 is too great to allow us to move forward with this year’s concert series. However, we will continue to think of creative, and safe ways to bring entertainment to our City.”
The City is currently working on a plan to host a socially distant Fourth of July celebration, as well as other ideas to bring safe entertainment to Charleston. All plans will be made in consultation with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and will follow the guidance of the Governor’s Office and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Live on the Levee 2020 canceled
- Adopt a Senior WV Edition honors Mountain State seniors
- Carolina CoverTech in North Augusta makes impermeable gowns for University Hospital
- Family distraught that wife couldn’t be with husband of nearly 70 years as he passed
- WV’s Catholic leaders begin planning to resume public Masses
- Biker ride honors son of fallen member
- Justice Ginsburg in hospital with infection, court says
- Depression rates second highest in nation; researcher issues warning call to state leaders
- Ohio’s closed BMVs leave returning citizens at a standstill after prison time
- Weather more like March than May and snow possible by Friday night for some in our area