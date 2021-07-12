LLWW Foundation pairs up with Hurricane Trail Racing to honor Will Washburn

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Back in May the Long Live Will Washburn Foundation held it’s inaugural charity golf tournament at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.

The foundation is continuing to move forward. There will now be a race in Will’s honor on September 25th.

The Long Live Will Washburn foundation is teaming up with hurricane trail racing to keep Will’s memory alive with each step on the trail.

Anyone can participate in the 5k, 10k, or Half Marathon races.

A portion of the race proceeds will go to the Long Live Will Washburn Foundation.

You can signup for the race and donate by clicking the links below.

Signup website – https://runsignup.com/…/2ndAnnualHurricaneHonorTrailRac…

HTR Website – https://hurricanetrailracing.org

LLWW Foundation – https://www.llwillwashburn.org

