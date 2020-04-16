Local baseball facility broken into

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a sports facility is broken into and several items stolen.
According to a post on the Man Hillbillies Baseball Facebook page Wednesday evening, the Man High Baseball facility was broken into.
Over $5,000 in Bingo Prizes, equipment, hats, balls, bats, tools was stolen. Police are currently checking the surveillance cameras.
A few hours later, another post was made with an update saying, some of the stolen items were returned after unknowingly being purchased.
A number of items are still unaccounted for.
