Local baseball facility broken into

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a sports facility is broken into and several items stolen.

According to a post on the Man Hillbillies Baseball Facebook page Wednesday evening, the Man High Baseball facility was broken into.

Over $5,000 in Bingo Prizes, equipment, hats, balls, bats, tools was stolen. Police are currently checking the surveillance cameras.

A few hours later, another post was made with an update saying, some of the stolen items were returned after unknowingly being purchased.

A number of items are still unaccounted for.

Stay with WOWK for the latest.