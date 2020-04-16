Live Now
Newsfeed Now – Facts not Fear

Local baseball facility broken into

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a sports facility is broken into and several items stolen.

According to a post on the Man Hillbillies Baseball Facebook page Wednesday evening, the Man High Baseball facility was broken into.

Over $5,000 in Bingo Prizes, equipment, hats, balls, bats, tools was stolen. Police are currently checking the surveillance cameras.

A few hours later, another post was made with an update saying, some of the stolen items were returned after unknowingly being purchased.

A number of items are still unaccounted for.

Stay with WOWK for the latest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories