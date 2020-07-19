Local basketball players turn to Elias Beacom for growth and skill development

HURRICANE, WV – (WOWK) – Since the COVID-19 pandemic we’ve spotlighted many area basketball players sharing their unique stories, and for many of them their skill development would not be possible without the help of area hoops trainer Elias Beacom. Now we introduce you to the man who trains the athletes we cover.

There is always a ball bouncing at the Elias Beacom Basketball training facility in Hurricane.

“Seeing how they progress from barely being able to dribble and some kids that are professionals you definitely need to work on different skill sets and have a broad level of teaching, Elias Beacom said.”

His players, dedicated.

“Its a lot of hard drills and if you don’t go 100 then there is no point of doing the drills because they are upbeat and keep you going, Aamyah Washington said.”

Others admit they are lost without him.



“I’ve seen a major difference from the first time I came here, its like night and day for me I just see overall a complete difference, Kiersten Fore said.”



“I would still be really timid, probably wouldn’t play as much varsity as I would like to, I think I will play a lot more this year, Jackson Sanders said.”

Beacom produces results — which allows his players to continue to return to him.

“I feel I have a really good connection with my players and when they come back and they are excited to see me and they want to work on new skill sets that’s really exciting to see how they transform.”

And once the transformation process is complete

“It’s the best feeling in the world to see players do things that we’ve worked on, countless hours and things that they’ve struggled and you go see them in a game they dominate with that specific move or all the moves we worked on they place it all together.

