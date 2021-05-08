Local blacksmith shop engulfed in flames

Countdown to Tax Day
by: Anna King, Audra Laskey

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Electric crews are currently restoring power to a neighborhood where a local blacksmith shop caught fire early Saturday morning.

The Cedar Grove, Belle, and Malden Volunteer Fire Departments were called to the fire just after 9 am.

A male and his wife were in the house behind the workshop at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported. The house where the couple lived had minor exterior damage, but the workshop is at a total loss.

The owner of the shop says he believes a spark caught and lit the entire place. The cause of this fire is still unknown.

