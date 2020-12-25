Local firefighters react to Nashville explosion

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The early Christmas morning RV explosion in Nashville, Tennessee has first responders in South Charleston thinking about protocol.



“The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department would respond with their bomb squad and everyone in the surrounding area as our PD in South Charleston would respond promptly as well,” Mathew Neil, Firefighter said.



Assistant Chief Teddy Porter says it’s been a long time since something exploded in South Charleston.



“Just speaking from the City of South Charleston standpoint, I can only think of one or two in the last 30 years and they were no way terrorist-related,” Chief Porter said.



Even people in Nashville say they were a bit alarmed by the explosion.



“We were sitting in bed and we thought it was thunder, real loud, long roll and then the windows started shaking. So, we figured that’s not thunder so we got up, got dressed, went down in the lobby to see if we could find anything out,” Nashville Witness said.



South Charleston fire department says protocols would be similar if they got a call.



“If there was a fire, as in, already exploded and a building was burning, we would treat it as any other fire,” Neil said.

The FBI is investigating the explosion.

