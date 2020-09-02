Local first responders give update on Hurricane Laura relief efforts

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Its been four days since 18 men and women from Kanawha and Logan counties traveled South to help Hurricane Laura relief efforts.

The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority are both apart of FEMA’s “Ground Ambulance Strike Team” and were put on standby last week.

Friday morning they got the call that they’re assistance was needed in Gonzales, Louisiana.

So far crews have responded to 30 calls across the state traveling to areas in New Orleans, Shreveport and Lafayette.

KCEAA Cdr. James Mason said they’ve seen damage everywhere, especially to the state’s electrical grid which affects water filtration, air conditioning and refrigeration.

“We’ve been told that it could be October until they have power back, we’ve been told officially anywhere from 8-10 week for most of the folks, but some areas are obviously more devastated than others,” said Mason.

Crew members sleep in the ambulances and are on standby 24/7 for the next ‘task order’ directed by FEMA.

Mason said they are well equipped to handle these tasks, but emotional stress can come with the job.

“We have a couple of real serious moments when we’re hauling kids, or when see someone who is really injured, or if it wasn’t for the storm they’d be alive.”

These first responders could be deployed for up to 30 days and at this time have no idea when they’ll return home.

