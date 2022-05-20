CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The PGA Golf Championship is going on right now in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and we have a local guy from Charleston competing!

Tyler Collet was born and raised in Cross Lanes. Growing up in a golfing family, he started playing at a young age; at about nine years old.

He would practice for hours at Shawnee Park, and would eventually compete in the college junior tour in high school.

Now, he’s competing against some of the best in the world, and he says it’s been an incredible experience so far.

“These guys, you see them on TV and they’re so laser focused all the time,” said Collet. “But I played with some of the top guys in the world this past week in the practice rounds. I played with Rickie Fowler, Jason Dufner, Jon Rahm, Matthew Wolff… and they’re all like me. They’re just normal people that are really really good at something.”

Collet says there was never a doubt in his mind he wanted to make a career out of this. He’s worked extremely hard to get to where he is now, and he isn’t stopping anytime soon.

“I know where I am,” he said. “I know I’m playing against the world’s best, and it means a lot that I’m here. Just being a club pro. I feel like I’m 100% good enough to play with them, because I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t. So the emotions… am I disappointed in myself? Yeah. But I had fun, I enjoyed myself, and I’m looking forward to many more to come.”

The projected cut to continue playing this weekend is +4, Collet finished at +10.

He shot one over par on his second day, which was eight strokes better than day one.