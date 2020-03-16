Local hospital responding to Coronavirus concerns

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WOWK) – Adena Health System has announced it is initiating multiple community resources to better meet public needs around Coronavirus.

A Coronavirus Hotline is now available 24/7 for the public to call with any questions, concerns especially for those who have traveled internationally during the last two weeks or have been exposed to the virus and are displaying symptoms, which are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The Adena Coronavirus Hotline is 740-542-SAFE (7233).

The Health System has also opened a COVID-19 Screening Clinic dedicated for testing those patients who may be symptomatic with this respiratory illness in a safe and controlled environment. The clinic is located in the Adena Health and Wellness Building at 4461 State Route 159 on the campus of Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. The COVID-19 Screening Clinic is open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Patients who have COVID-19 symptoms are strongly recommended to call the Hotline before they visit the hospital, clinic offices, urgent care, emergency department or the COVID-19 Screening Clinic. Hotline calls will be answered by a triage nurse. Callers should be prepared to answer questions, so staff can determine what steps are most appropriate.

“Our Health System has been working extremely hard to create those resources to best care and inform our community members,” said Chief Clinical Officer Kirk Tucker, MD. “It is important for individuals to understand that Adena does not test patients for COVID-19. If a patient meets testing criteria based on symptoms, then our COVID-19 Screening Clinic will take the necessary lab samples and report the case to the Ohio Department of Health. ODH will then review the case and decide if they will proceed with testing. Adena does not have the ability to test patients directly at this time at any of our locations. Only the Ohio Department of Health decides who will be tested, so it is important that individuals call the Hotline before coming directly to the Screening Clinic.”

In addition, Adena has updated its website’s homepage at Adena.org so visitors will experience a dedicated coronavirus resource page at first view, which provides the latest Health System information and answers to frequently asked questions and resources from the Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more about Adena Health System and its services, visit adena.org or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.