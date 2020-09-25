Logan County is playing football

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Logan County schools are preparing to play football for the first time this 2020 season.

Logan County was the first county in West Virginia to hit ‘red’ on the color-coded map; and since then, they haven’t played a single game.

High schools in the area got the “go-ahead” today, to play football this weekend.

“We’re just ready,” said David Peluso, a senior at Chapmanville High. “We’re ready. We’ve been hungry.”

Man High School, Logan High School, and Chapmanville High School will all take the field this weekend.

“It’s the up and down that’s been the tough part… especially for our kids,” said James Barker, head coach of Chapmanville High. “Unfortunately, that’s the way the cards have been dealt for us and we’re trying to make the best of it. But it’s the uncertainty that’s the tough part.”

“Like last week for example, we were getting told we were gonna get to play and then the next day we couldn’t,” said Chris Samson, a senior for Chapmanville.

This time has been especially difficult for players like Samson, who is playing his last year with the Tigers.

“College,” he said. “I mean that’s the big thing for us seniors this year. This is our big year to get noticed… so it’s pretty bad sometimes.”

Samson says he’s wanted to play college ball since the day he first picked up a football.

“Whenever you’ve put as much as I’ve put into it and then get told you get to play and then don’t get to play it just it frustrates ya, it does,” he said. “It’s hard sometimes.”

But, at least for this week, Samson and his teammates can play.

“We finally get to play,” said Samson. “We’ve worked so hard in the offseason and now we get to play so it’s worth it.”