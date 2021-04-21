Logan’s Shayna Gore leaving Head Coaching job at St. Albans to join Indiana Women’s Basketball as GA

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Logan’s Shayna Gore continues to climb the coaching ranks.

The former Marshall legend spent the past two seasons leading the St. Albans Girls basketball program.

Now her basketball IQ takes her to the college scene.

Gore eats, sleeps, and drinks the game of basketball like nobody else.

Now she is off to join the University of Indiana Women’s Basketball program as a Graduate Assistant.

The former wildcat will now coach under IU’s Tery Moren, who won Big Ten coach of the year back in 2016.

Its a bittersweet opportunity for gore who enjoyed her time at St. Albans.

She wants her Red Dragon players to know, they will be missed and always cherished.

“I don’t want them to think this has anything to do with them, because it has nothing to do with anybody but myself and my future and what’s best for me. They are always in my heart, they always have a special place in my heart and they know that and I love them and I know when they find out they will be upset because we still text in the group text.”

We wish Shayna the best and Indiana moving forward, we’ll certainly be rooting for her.

