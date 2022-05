ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian hospitalized early Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans, WV.

It happened in the 300 block of MacCorkle Ave at the foot of the Nitro-Saint Albans bridge. Metro 911 dispatchers confirm the person was hit around 3:30 a.m. and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

MacCorkle Ave is closed right now as police investigate.