Madison, WV Mayor passes away

MADISON, WV (WOWK) – According to the city of Madison’s Facebook page, Mayor H.H. “Sonny” Howell, Jr. passed away Saturday morning.



Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement on Facebook saying,

Gayle and I are heartbroken to learn of the passing of our dear friend Madison Mayor Harold Howard “Sonny” Howell II. My uncle, the late A. James Manchin and Sonny were the closest of friends. I met Sonny in the 1970’s and he has remained an absolute unconditional, lifelong friend. I have met many unique people throughout the years but nobody compared to Sonny. He was a true example of what it means to be a public servant having served in the U.S. Army, as a Justice of the Peace, Boone County Circuit Clerk and for many years as Mayor. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Ona, son Kip and his wife Deanna, his grandchildren Harry and Meredith, and the entire Boone County community as they mourn this tragic loss.

Details on services have not been released yet.