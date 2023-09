St. Albans, WV – Crews are working to lift a major section of the new I-64 bridge between Nitro and St. Albans.

Department of Highways leaders tell us the work to lift the massive piece of steel got underway around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The piece is a major part of the bridge that will eventually carry westbound traffic across the Kanawha River.

The work is not expected to have a major impact of interstate traffic.