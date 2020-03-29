Making masks for health care workers

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – The Coronavirus outbreak is changing all of our lives; we’re stuck inside, away from neighbors and friends, but one family is choosing to make the most of this time by sewing for strangers.

Lisa Conley, with help from her daughter Debra, came up with this idea once word got out that hospitals and health care centers are running low on supplies.

“When JFK was assassinated, Mr. Rodgers got on the air and said ‘when something bad happens, always look for the good people helping.’ And that’s just who we are. We try to help out any way we can,” said Conley.

Conley has already taken a batch of masks to a nearby health care facility, and the medical staff was overwhelmingly grateful.

This batch is going to CAMC.

And of course, they’re clean.

“The fabric is 100% cotton and we all know cotton shrinks,” said Conley. “So it’s best to wash them before you make them. Then after I make them, of course my hands have been all over them, so they need to be washed again before I drop them off.”

Mother and daughter, doing what they can to help in this pandemic.