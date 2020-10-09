UPDATE: Malden Elementary School closed due to Georgia fugitive investigation, four schools in lockdown

UPDATE: 1:18 p.m. Oct. 9 – In addition to Malden Elementary School being closed, four schools are on lockdown due to a fugitive search.

According to Kanawha County School officials, Mary Ingles Elementary, Carver Career Center, Dupont Middle and Belle Elementary schools are on precautionary lockdown.

At this time, there is no direct threat to these school.

The schools will be dismissed from school as usual and buses will run as normal.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Malden Elementary School in Kanawha County is closed Friday morning due to an investigation involving a Georgia fugitive.

According to U.S. Marshal’s Office in Charleston, officials are investigating after Eric Nelson, 32, of Georgia, was seen on a surveillance camera video two blocks from the school this morning.

The U.S. Marshal office is still investigating at this time.

Students from Malden elementary are to work remotely from home using Schoology.

