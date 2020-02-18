MOUNT HOPE, W.Va (WOWK) – A Mount Hope man is in jail on drug charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident:
Early this morning a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was on routine patrol in Oak Hill. The Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. After a search of the vehicle was conducted, a quantity of cocaine was found, along with cash and scales.
Kevin Walton, 31 of Mount Hope, was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.
If you have any information
regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.
Man arrested, facing drug charges after traffic stop
MOUNT HOPE, W.Va (WOWK) – A Mount Hope man is in jail on drug charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident: