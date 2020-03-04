Man arrested for shooting dog in Fayette County, WV

FAYETTTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, a Nallen man has been arrested for shooting a dog. He’s also facing other charges related to the incident.

Deputies recently investigated the incident in the Nallen area involving a dog being shot with a handgun for unjustifiable purposes. The dog was treated for injuries. It was also determined the subject, 57-year-old Michael David Redman of Nallen, is not permitted to possess firearms due to a prior felony conviction.

Redman was arrested after self-reporting to the Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with Cruelty to Animals, Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms and Discharging a Firearm Within 500 feet of a Dwelling. His bond was set at $15,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate Court, and now awaits court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

