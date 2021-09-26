Man arrested in fatal Boone County hit-and-run

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Saturday, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul “PJ” Williams Jr. of Jeffrey, West Virginia for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

A few weeks ago, Boone County responded to the Ottawa area in Boone County around 4 a.m., after pedestrian Larry Pauley of Jeffrey, was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene. I spoke to Pauley’s family who say he was loved.

“He was always there, and he was just a bright human being who loved his daughter Layla more than anything. That was his ladybug, and he loved to paint pictures of ladybugs,” said Tess Myers, Pauley’s aunt.

Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Myers says, she thinks more than one person was in the vehicle.

“Not only did they flee the scene, but they burnt the vehicle, they burnt the evidence,” said Myers.

Investigators did not comment on factors involving the case, but after ten days Williams’ was caught without incident. Boone County deputies and the Pauley family thank the public for their anonymous tips that aided in the arrest.

“His mother of course is in a lot of pain. We’re suffering in so many different ways because of this loss. She is angry, but we are hopeful that justice will be served,” said Myers.

The Pauley family is asking anyone with more information or evidence to speak out.

“We ask you to be brave and to stand up, and keep those tips coming because he is caught, but he is also innocent until proven guilty,” said Myers.

Anyone with more information regarding the case is asked to contact the Boone County Sherriff’s Office at (304) 369-7340. Williams’ will be in court on Monday.

