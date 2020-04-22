Man breaks into local gas station for tobacco products

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are searching for a suspect after a gas station is broken into early Wednesday morning.

According to a post on the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the break-in happeing around 2:30 a.m. at the Speedway on Campbell’s Creek Drive.

According to the post, the man stole tobacco products before running off toward Clover Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-357-0169, message them on Facebook, email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or submit a tip anonymously through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

