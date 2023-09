SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man died Friday afternoon when his riding lawnmower overturned.

A spokesperson for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that the elderly man was out mowing his grass along Montain Spring Lane in Sissonville when the incident happened around 2 p.m.

A neighbor made the discovery later in the day, and deputies were dispatched to the home around 7:15 in the evening.

No other information has been released at this time.