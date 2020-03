GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – According to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, they are investigating a fatal crash. The single vehicle crash happened Sunday evening around 5:15 PM.

According to the state highway patrol, 30-year-old Jarrod Halfhill died at the scene. We’re told he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash happened on Pine Hill Road near Pine Hill Cemetery, closing the roadway for approximately 3 hours.