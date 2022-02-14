MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police responded to a trooper-involved shooting Sunday night.

According to state police, the shooting happened along Lacey Creek Road in Magoffin County, just before 11 P.M.

We’re told one man was pronounced dead on scene by the Magoffin County Coroner’s Office.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies.