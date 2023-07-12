ST. ALBANS (WOWK) — A man was electrocuted Tuesday while doing maintenence work at the St. Albans mall.

St. Albans Police say that the victim was 42-years-old.

The maintence worker was on lift equipment in the unused interior portion of the mall when the incident happened shortly before four o’clock.

Police say he was unresponsive when emergency crews got on scene. He was taken to Thomas Hospital where he died.

A second maintenance employee was on the lift at the time of the incident and was treated at the scene.