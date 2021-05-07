Countdown to Tax Day
Man Hillbillies are in state championship for first time in 31 years

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Phew what a headline, right!?

But it’s true!

For the first time since 1990, Man High school is in the Class A state championship game.

This is a special squad, that is beating teams, and having fun doing it.

In Thursday night’s semifinal game against Webster County, the Hillbillies shot 61% from the field, with three of their top scorers hitting almost, or more than, 20 points.

The final in this game was 81-54, you can watch highlights and interviews above!

Man will face Pendleton for the Class A Championship Saturday morning.

