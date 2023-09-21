CHARLESTON, WV. (WOWK) – A man is in critical condition this morning following a shooting that happened in Charleston.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning in the 1000 block of 1st Avenue.

The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News upon arrival officers located the victim, 41-year-old Blaine Jerome Ivery, just inside the doorway of a residence with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police determined the shooting happened outside of the residence. According to witnesses, they heard a gunshot and noticed a black male running from the scene. During the processing of the scene, narcotics were found in the doorway close to where the victim collapsed.