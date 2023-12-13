St. Albans, WV (WOWK) – A man is dead after police say he came at them with a knife during a domestic situation.

According to Saint Albans Police, officers responded to a home in the 2700 block of Lincoln Avenue early Wednesday morning. They were confronted with a man wielding a knife. Officer attempted to use non-lethal force but were unsuccessful. The man then came at officers with the knife and they shot him. Life saving efforts were immediately given but he died on scene. The victim has not been identified

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation into the shooting.