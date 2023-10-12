CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man will spend the next 40 years behind bars for the second degree murder of a woman in Charleston.

Peris Fallins was given the maximum sentence by Judge Stephanie Abraham Thursday afternoon in a Kanawha County Courtroom.

Fallins, 36 of Charleston, killed Julia Wickline in February 2023

Police said that Wickline was on the phone when Fallins approached her the pair exchanged words and then he shot her several times .

Wickline was in long-term recovery from opioids and became a certified recovery coach and suicide hotline counselor.

In her career she helped save countless lives of those who suffered from substance use disorder.