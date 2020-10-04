Man turns himself in after shooting on I-270 during Trump parade

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has turned himself into the police after a shooting this morning northbound on I-270 following a political demonstration.

Todd Crawford, 58, of Homer, Ohio, has been charged with discharge of a firearm on or near premises, a third-degree felony, according to a media release from the Hilliard Division of Police.

“Crawford was participating in a political demonstration when the incident took place,” the release said.

Todd Crawford

The incident, which Hilliard PD says it’s investigating as “a shooting and road rage incident,” began at about 10:40 this morning when a semi-truck driver called police. He said that a man in a black Ford F-150 pick-up truck had fired a gun into his cab.

“The caller, who was driving a semi-truck with an attached trailer, reported another driver in a black Ford F-150 pick-up truck had fired a weapon toward his vehicle following an altercation between the two drivers,” the release said.

Police say it may have begun when one of the trucks struck the other while traveling together in adjacent lanes.

Crawford turned himself into Hilliard police a few hours after the incident, and went to Franklin County Jail. He’s suspected of firing a single shot for a 45-caliber pistol into the cab of the semi truck.

No-one was injured in the shooting. Additional charges are pending. The Dublin Police Department initially responded and through investigation determined the shooting took place south of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and north of Davidson Road — in Hilliard, the release concluded.

Crawford will be arraigned on Tuesday at 9am in Franklin County Municipal Court.

