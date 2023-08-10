CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police say a man they are trying to arrest for the sexual assault of a juvenile is on the run.



Troopers say that Joshua Bradford is aware of the charges took off running from his home in Craigsville when troopers came to arrest him Thursday night.



Now they believe he is traveling with his wife and underage children trying to evade police.



Troopers are looking for a silver 2008 Titan with black trim. The truck has a West Virginia registration 1XK412.



Thursday night troopers were trying to find Bradford at several locations in Nicholas, Fayette and Kanawha Counties.



Anyone with information is asked to call West Virginia State Police.