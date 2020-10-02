Manchin meets with Barrett, will still vote against SCOTUS confirmation

This image provided by Rachel Malehorn shows Judge Amy Coney Barrett in Milwaukee, on Aug. 24, 2018. (Rachel Malehorn, rachelmalehorn.smugmug.com, via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Friday he’s still against the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for a seat on the US Supreme Court (SCOTUS), this after meeting with her Thursday.

Manchin says he met with Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Thursday to discuss her experience, record and thoughts on issues the would impact residents of the Mountain State.

“Despite her impressive background and credentials,” said Manchin Friday “Judge Barrett offered no contrast to her prior views and writings about the Affordable Care Act which continues to give me serious concerns if she were to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court.”

“If confirmed, she will rule on the Texas vs. California case that will determine the future of healthcare for vulnerable West Virginians and Americans,” he continues “including 800,000West Virginians with preexisting conditions.”

Manchin voiced his oposition immediately following Trump’s nomination, stating a new Justice should not be confirmed just weeks before the Presidential election.

He reiterated that Friday saying “Mitch McConnell’s unprecedented rush for confirmation is fanning the flames of division at a time when Americans are deeply divided.”

Manchin’s statement comes a day after West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Republican National Committeewoman Beth Bloch participated in a “Fill the Seat Peaceful Protest” on the front lawn of the state capitol urging Manchin to vote for confirmation.

West Virginia’s other US Senator, Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) has said she will vote for confirmation.

