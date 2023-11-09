CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — At a time when more people than ever are experiencing food insecurity, a brick and mortar soup kitchen that so many people count on is pausing some of its operations.

Manna Meal says during this pause they will only use their food truck to help those in need.

According to a press release the pause is “In light of a recent incident involving an arrest at a neighboring property downtown…”

The non-profit operates its soup kitchen out of St. John Episcopal church in downtown Charleston.

13 News is working to find out specifics of the incident that is referenced in the Mana Meal press release. The executive director said they are grateful to the Charleston Police Department for protecting the community.

Manna meal has been helping those who are hungry in Charleston for 40 years.

Executive Director Amy Wolfe says that the security of the community is a top priority.

She went on to say: “A common misunderstanding is that the only folks who utilize our services are experiencing homelessness. That’s just not true. For some members of our community the meals they receive from our kitchen are making the difference and preventing them from losing their home. Food security is a pathway to homelessness prevention – and prevention is our best tool as a community in the fight against homelessness.”

Breakfast and Lunch will be offered at the following location each day:

Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:15 am at the Equinox Men’s Shelter located at 505 Leon Sullivan Way and from 8:30-9 am at the corner of Virginia Street and Park Avenue in the parking lot at the old Save A Lot on Charleston’s west side.

Lunch will be served from 11:30-12:15 pm at the Equinox Men’s Shelter located at 505 Leon Sullivan Way and from 12:30-1:35 pm at the corner of Virginia Street and Park Avenue in the parking lot at the old Save A Lot on Charleston’s west side.