(WOWK) — The start of March on Tuesday also marks the beginning of meteorological spring. That’s a method of starting the records for a 3 month season on the first day of a month instead of following the traditional start of spring which is on March 20.

Predictor temperature model output for Tuesday morning

The normal low is 32 degrees in our region for March 1st. Weather models (seen above) and the StormTracker 13 forecast call for Tuesday morning temperatures to be right on the mark to start the month. The average high is 51 degrees and the afternoon high looks to be well above normal for the first afternoon of the month. See model output below.

Tuesday will also be windy with wind gusts jumping above 20 mph in the afternoon as seen on the model output below.

Wind gusts as shown on Predictor model output for Tuesday afternoon/evening

The next chance of rain comes along early Thursday morning as a weak cold front tries to drop in from the north.

Predictor model output for Thursday morning

Temperatures take a small dip back to normal on Thursday before rising all over again, with a big jump for the weekend.

Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can get it by following the link directly below.