March is Red Cross Month; how community members can volunteer

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – March 1st will mark the beginning of Red Cross Month, and officials are encouraging the community to give back in any way they can during these unusual times.

With the recent severe weather in 2021, which is expected to continue into the spring, Red Cross volunteers have provided food and shelter to those in need, but have also had to cancel blood drives in more than 30 states across the country.

Anyone looking to help out is encouraged to give blood if possible by making an appointment online. Anyone who donates blood, plasma or platelets between March 15 and March 26 will receive a free Red Cross t-shirt as a thank you gift.

CPR and other life saving courses are also available online to help the community provide potential care in case of an emergency. Some of these have even been updated to go along with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, the Red Cross is asking for volunteers to donate money or to help provide disaster relief. Any of these things can be done online at redcross.org.