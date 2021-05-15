Marshall Baseball swept by UAB in Saturday doubleheader

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – While the Herd Men’s Soccer team is set to play in the NCAA championship, the Marshall baseball team is not.

It would be kind to say the Herd is having a down year.

With just 9 wins entering today’s game against CUSA rival UAB, the Herd hopeful they can pick up a win anyway they can.

It was a nice day for baseball at the YMCA Kennedy center in Huntington.

We start in the first inning, U-a-b with one on, and its 2 gone, thanks to Colton Scholtz. Scholtz gets all of this one, the 2 run shot gives the blazers a 2 nothing lead.

That homer — symbolic of the UAB offense today. The Blazers added another run in the first, then 5 more in the second and led 8-0 after two innings of play.

Marshall suffers it’s fifth shutout of the season. The Blazers go on to crush the Herd 9-0 in game 1.

