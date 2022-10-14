HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall men’s basketball has announced the tip times for their 2022 season.

All home games and exhibitions will start at 7:00 p.m. with the exception of five games.

The Herd will host Ohio on December 3, and will tip at 5:00 p.m.

The games against Toledo on December 13th and Coastal Carolina on January 7th are slated to tip at 3:30 p.m.

The matchup with James Madison on New Year’s Eve (December 31) is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

November 26 against Morehead State is to be announced. That tip time will be announced 12 days before the game, pending the time scheduled for the home football game against Georgia State on the same day.

All men’s basketball contests are scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN+.

2022-23 Marshall Men’s Basketball Home Schedule

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 – University of Charleston (EXH.) – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 – UPIKE (EXH.) – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 – Tennessee Tech – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 – Coppin State – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 – Chicago State – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 – Morehead State – TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 – Akron – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 – Ohio – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 – Toledo – 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 – Glenville State – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 — App State* – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 — James Madison* – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 — Coastal Carolina* – 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 — Southern Miss* – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 — Old Dominion* – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 — ULM* – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 — Georgia State* – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 — Georgia Southern* – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 — Troy* – 7:00 p.m.