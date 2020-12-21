Marshall Basketball bounces back with 85-71 win over Robert Morris

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall Men’s Hoops was back at home today, trying to rebound after falling by 9 points to Toledo the last time out.

The Herd hosting Robert Morris in the second to last game for the team before the Holiday break.

Marshall came out strong and recieved a breakout performance from Froward Janson Williams.

Williams had 24 points (matched a career-high), 6 rebounds, 3 blocks & 2 steals in the Herd’s big 85-71 win over Robert Morris.

Along with Williams, the Herd also had three other players in double figures.

Head Coach Dan D’Antoni says he is not surprised to see Williams finally put it all together.

First of all year this year it seemed like he came with a more of a commitment to basketball. He’s early, he gets in shooting, he gets in extra shots. He seems more focused and more relaxed. I think he feels comfortable in being a shooter obviously defensively he is a terrific player, he blocks shots for his size, he is a phenomenal shot blocker.”>

Up next for 5-1 Marshall, a home game on Tuesday night against UNC Asheville.

