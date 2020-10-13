Marshall Basketball pauses workouts due to COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Before we know it, it will be basketball season. Practice for college hoops is set to start in the coming days, but now the Thundering Herd will need to wait even longer before returning to court due to COVID-19 concerns.

Dan D’Antoni’s squad was set to tip-off practice on Wednesday, but the program is now in a two-week pause in order to keep everyone safe.

Marshall stopped its workouts last week and will now quarantine.

The herd will now hit the court on Tuesday, October 20th, as long as there are no new additional covid-19 positive tests.

The 13 Sports Zone has also learned the women’s program has not been affected by this news, Tony Kemper’s crew will start practice on Wednesday.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.