Marshall continues to climb up AP Top 25 Poll

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It has been some time since we last saw Marshall football take the field.

The Herd have not played since the teams “75” game back on November 14th. Even with no action for more than two weeks, the green and white are still the AP Top 25 Poll.

Marshall was supposed to play CUSA rival Charlotte last weekend but COVID-19 issues in the Charlotte program forced the game to be postponed. The Herd is now #15 in the poll and was number #17 last week.

7-0 Marshall finally returns this coming Saturday as MU will host Rice at noon. We’ll hear from the team tomorrow night right here on the 13 Sports Zone.

