Marshall continues to climb up AP Top 25 Poll

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It has been some time since we last saw Marshall football take the field.

The Herd have not played since the teams “75” game back on November 14th. Even with no action for more than two weeks, the green and white are still the AP Top 25 Poll.

Marshall was supposed to play CUSA rival Charlotte last weekend but COVID-19 issues in the Charlotte program forced the game to be postponed. The Herd is now #15 in the poll and was number #17 last week.

7-0 Marshall finally returns this coming Saturday as MU will host Rice at noon. We’ll hear from the team tomorrow night right here on the 13 Sports Zone.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter