Marshall – EKU: Game Day essentials

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – We are now just one day away from kickoff, as Marshall gets set to host Eastern Kentucky. The players and coaches are ready, but the game on Saturday will look very different from a fan perspective. Here are some things to keep in mind if you are lucky enough to go to the game.

There will be no tailgating outside the stadium.

Inside the Joan will be at a reduced capacity, but the university has not announced an official figure.

Season ticket holders will be relocated throughout the stadium.

Everyone will have to wear a mask at all times and practice proper social distancing behavior.

If you leave, there is also no re-entry to the contest.

Herd athletic director Mike Hamrick says having fans at the game is important, but these rules are necessary to follow.

“We’ll have a good crowd in here for the first game, but we want everyone to be safe that’s our number one priority and we want to be able to carry on the football game where people feel like they are safe, where they can watch the game and as with the officials and so forth we’ll have a significant crowd in here but a safe crowd, Hamrick said.”

More Stories

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.