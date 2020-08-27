Marshall-EKU season opener to be shown on ESPN

HUNTINGTON, WV – (WOWK) – The Herd back at practice today after getting some big news. ESPN announces they’re coming to Huntington for Marshall’s season opener against EKU.

A Big one for marshall – a chance to play on the national stage. All eyes will be on the Thundering Herd one week from Saturday. Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick says the chance to kick off the year on ESPN is very impactful, not just for the football team but for the whole university.

“It’s significant to be able to open your season on ESPN. It’s great exposure for the university, it’s great exposure for the athletic department. It motivates our kids, many of them found this afternoon and they were thrilled. We made that announcement today and were excited for the nation to watch the Thundering Herd next Saturday, September 5th, Mike Hamrick said.”

