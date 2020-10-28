Marshall-FIU football game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It has happened before this season, and now it has happened again. Another game scratched from the Herd’s schedule, as the Marshall – FIU game will not kickoff on Friday night in Miami due to COVID-19 concerns in the Panthers’ program.

Stadium’s Brett McMurphy was first to break the news.

What makes the postponement worse, is that this game was set to kick off in just 4 days on a short week for the #19 ranked Thundering Herd.

This marks the third game this year Marshall had to postpone. The herd already missed out on opportunities to play East Carolina and CUSA opponent rice, due to COFI-19 concerns.

If the FIU game can not be made up, it will leave marshall with just 3 games left, all 3 will be at home. The next one will be on November 7th against UMass.

