50th anniversary football game between Marshall and East Carolina postponed indefinitely

HUNTINGTON (WOWK) – Marshall University’s athletics department announced Thursday that its scheduled September 12th game against East Carolilna has been postponed to an undetermined date in the future.

The game had already been rescheduled once to September 5th in Greenville due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health concerns for players, staff and fans.

The game special meaning for two teams linked forever to a fatal plane crash.

The Marshall Football team was returning from a game in Greenville when their chartered Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed on November 14, 1970 claiming the lives of all 75 people on board.

That crash was the genesis of the 2006 Warner Bros. movie “We Are Marshall“, starring matthew McConaughey.

The two clubs had been working schedules to allow for the game to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the crash.