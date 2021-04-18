Marshall Football holds annual spring game

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time this year both Marshall fans and the Media were allowed to see how a Coach Huff run team looks like.

Today’s spring game was ran like an actual football game with some limitations.

The big differences: No Kickoffs and no hits on the Quarterbacks.

Coach Huff stressed that this game today was not about scoring points and not about throwing 50 yard bombs, Rather it was about getting better together as a team and more importantly just getting some normalcy in this COVID world we’re all living in.

Herd Wide Receiver Corey Gammage also went down after tweaking his hamstring but Coach said he was fine and it does not appear to be anything serious.

Click the video player above to catch the highlights from the Spring game and comments from Coach Huff.

