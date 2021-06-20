Marshall Football holds camp for High School players

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)- The summer months are often quiet around the Joan.

June has been busy for the new Marshall football staff. Coach Charles huff and his assistants have been busy this month hosting football camps for players of all ages.

Coach huff more than ready to coach up high school players from across the Tri-State area.

It was a scorcher today inside the Joan. It felt more like Tuscaloosa than Huntington…But that didn’t stop the effort on the field.

All players were broken up into groups by positions.

For many players working out with college coaches can bring out some nerves.

Thundering herd head coach Charles Huff says the main take way for the players is to just become  better today than they were yesterday.

