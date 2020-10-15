Marshall Football looks ahead to second straight conference road matchup

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Closer to home, the last time Marshall took on Lousiana Tech was last year’s 75 game, the Herd came out winners 31-10. This Saturday will mark the first time LA Tech will host Marshall as a Conference USA opponent. It’s a rather new rivalry that gives the herd a 2-1 edge in just 3 meetings.

Coach Holliday has coached against the Bulldogs a few times but has never coached at the home of Louisiana Tech in Ruston.

The Herd is coming off a dominating 38-14 victory over Western Kentucky and still remain undefeated at 3-0.

Many thought App State would be the big early challenge this year, but Skip Holtz always has the Bulldogs ready to play. Marshall Head Coach Doc Holliday says the Herd will need to be on top of its game if they want to win on Saturday night.

“Two of the guys he had in the secondary a year ago are both starting in the NFL so you look at those guys and they got the same type of guys back right now at the skill positions as well as offensive lineman, may be as big of an offensive line that we will face all year so its going to be a great challenge for us and one that we got to do a great job this week preparing for, Coach Holliday said.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.