Marshall Football looks forward to working with young Defensive Line

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In the event we have a college football season every team enters with plenty of position battles and lots of question marks. For the Herd one of those battles comes on the defensive line — as this program knows how important it is to be successful in the trenches.

Its the group responsible for stuffing the run and putting pressure on the quarterback.

Pass rushers are always at a premium – one of the veteran players on the line is Redshirt Junior Koby Cubmerlander.

While the herd get set to enter their third week of camp Cumberlander says its all about perfecting their technique to allow the group to take the next step.

“Working on proper steps, proper hand movements, keeping your eyes on our keys and stuff that’s something that you know has been very very important to us and that’s what coach brown has been harping on us all week,” Cumberland said.

While Marshall just completed its second full week of fall camp, WVU opens camp Monday morning in Morgantown as the Mountaineers officially start their prep for 2020 and will do so in two different groups.

