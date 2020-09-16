Marshall Football makes return to CBS WOWK for the first time since 1993

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – When the Thundering Herd opened their season in the national spotlight two weeks ago, they made the most of their opportunity. Marshall crushed Eastern Kentucky 59-0. Now for the second time this year, the Herd will take center stage and this time the game can be seen right here only on WOWK for the first time in 27 years.

The Marshall-App State game has been moved to CBS, the last time Marshall played on CBS was 1993.

The matchup was originally set to be televised on the CBS sports network, but with BYU – Army game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, Marshall gets another huge game on a major network.

Head coach Doc Holliday always loves when his program receives exposure on the national stage, and that’s why he says its another big opportunity for the green and white especially with a limited amount of fans in the stands.

“A lot of these kids families can’t see them play at this point you know especially grandparents and a lot of other relatives who can’t make it to games for obvious reasons and I think it just gives them an opportunity for everyone to have a chance to watch them play and I know they will be excited about that. It’s important this week that we have a great week of preparation so when that ball hits the tee, that foot hits the ball at 3 o’clock or 3:30 on Saturday we are ready to go, Doc Holliday said.”

