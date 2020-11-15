Marshall Football moves up to #15 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Just one day removed from the 50th anniversary of the worst sports-related air tragedy in U.S. History, the Marshall Thundering Herd is continuing to receive national attention in what is turning into one of the best football seasons in program history.

Marshall remained undefeated in “75” games under Head Coach Doc Holliday after hammering middle Tennessee State 42-14 on Saturday.

The victory pushes the Herd to a 7-0 record and one spot higher in the AP Top 25 Poll to #15 in the nation. Marshall owns a two-way tie for the #15 spot with Coastal Carolina.

Up next for the Green and White, a fourth consecutive home game, as Marshall hosts CUSA rival Charlotte on Saturday at 12:30PM.

