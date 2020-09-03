Marshall Football offers Cole Pennington a scholarship

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) – Staying with Marshall, how cool is this? The herd has extended an offer to Cole Pennington.

Cole broke the news on his Twitter account.

He attends Sayre High School in Lexington, KY, and is the oldest son of former Herd legend Chad Pennington.

If cCole chooses the Herd, he can follow in his father’s footsteps, but he has some time. He will be a Junior this year, as Sayer kicks off its season September 18th.

